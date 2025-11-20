FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics

Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar and has started his tenure for the 10th time but even though his decades old political legacy has shaped him as the crucial leader in Bihar politics. From student politics, engineering, to Bihar's 10-time CM, Nitish has seen changing political landscape.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar and has started his tenure for the 10th time but even though his decades old political legacy has shaped him as the crucial leader in Bihar politics. His political journey was shaped long before. Bihar cabinet minister list 2025 includes Upendra Kushwaha, Deepak Prakash, and Samrat Chaudhry.  

With 19 years of being in power he is one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers.  

Nitish Kumar’s political journey 

Nitish Kumar was born in a political family in Kalyanbigha village of Nalanda district in 1951 and during days of student politics in 1970s he adopted the socialist ideology. He studied electrical engineering at the Bihar College of Engineering at Patna University. His father was in congress but when he was denied a ticket, Nitish decided to go with socialist parties.  

Lalu and Nitish had been friends since their college days when both were part of the Jayaprakash Narayan movement. In March 1977, the Janata Party gave him a ticket from Harnaut in the Bihar assembly elections. He lost the election in the same year and the next before winning from Harnaut in 1985. In the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, he won the Barh seat and became a Union Minister of State. 

When Lalu Prasad Yadav became the chief minister for the first time, in 1990, Nitish felt insecure as he was being pushed aside. During his tenure, Lalu implemented reservation for OBC section that became the tussle point for both. Nitish wanted to implement former chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s reservation which supported the extremely backward class.  

How was JD(U) formed? 

In 1994 Nitish Kumar and 13 other MPs broke away from the Janata Party and made the Janata Party (George), later renamed the Samata Party which contested the 1995 assembly elections, and won only seven of the 310 seats it fought. The party alligned with BJP as the latter was gaining popularity and the Samata Party had support of Kurmi and Kushwaha communities which made up seven per cent of the total voters in Bihar.  

In November 2005, Samata Party was renamed JD(U) which was a turning point in 2005, when JD(U)-BJP alliance led by Nitish Kumar came to power ending Lalu’s reign of 15 years. 

How was Nitish’s first governance?  

His first term saw remarkable improvement in law and order, welfare initiatives for backward classes, and caste-based social engineering.  

According to experts, He is a master of ‘Jod Tod’ politics (political manoeuvring) and was infamously called ‘paltu ram’ as he used to change parties often. They believe that this tactic makes him still relevant.

