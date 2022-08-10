Nitish Kumar for PM in 2024? Here's what JD(U) chief said after joining hands with 'Mahagathbandhan'

Nitish Kumar (File)

Bihar's newly sworn-in chief minister, Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday said he isn't a contender for the post of prime minister. He was responding to a question as to speculation that he would be the Opposition's answer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general elections.

While Kumar said he was not contendor for PM post, the JD(U) chief asserted that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ended his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with RJD's de-facto chief, Tejashwi Yadav, a union he ended in 2017 over corruption allegations against the leader.

This is the eighth time he became the chief minister of Bihar.

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)" he was quoted as saying.

Even before snapping ties with the BJP, Kumar has time and again reiterated that he is a not vying for the PM post, but his frequent shifts for power and the timing of this U-turn has eventually pitched him as the face of the opposition, which is trying to come under one umbrella to take on the BJP in 2024.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing in ceremony that took place inside the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that the party, with which Kumar broke his alliance the previous day, had received "no invitation".