Nitish Kumar era to end in Bihar? JD(U) leader to file Rajya Sabha nomination today, state may get BJP CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, sparking speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Bihar may witness a significant political transition as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prepares to file his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election on Thursday. The development comes nearly four months after he assumed office as Chief Minister for a record tenth term and could potentially open the door for a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.

Nitish Kumar will reach the Bihar Legislative Assembly around 11:30 a.m. to submit his nomination papers. Another candidate from Janata Dal (United), Ramnath Thakur, is also expected to file his nomination for the Upper House. According to a report by India Today

Amit Shah’s Visit May Shape Next Political Move

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be present in Patna during the nomination process. Sources suggest that he may hold discussions with Kumar and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance after the filing of papers.

The meeting is expected to focus on the future political arrangement in Bihar. With the Bharatiya Janata Party currently holding the highest number of seats in the state Assembly, speculation has grown that the party may push for the Chief Minister’s post if Kumar transitions to the Rajya Sabha. In such a scenario, JD(U) could be offered two Deputy Chief Minister positions as part of a power-sharing arrangement.

Other political leaders are also preparing to enter the Rajya Sabha race. BJP state president Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar are expected to file nominations, while Upendra Kushwaha, president of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, will also contest.

JD(U) Confirms Internal Discussions

Senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed that discussions are underway regarding Kumar’s move to the Upper House. He emphasised that any decision about the shift would be taken solely by the Chief Minister himself.

Party insiders admit that the move could create dissatisfaction among some supporters and party workers. To address these concerns, senior leaders recently held consultations at the residence of JD(U) national executive president Sanjay Jha.

Family Concerns and Nishant Kumar’s Entry into Politics

Alongside political deliberations, developments at the Chief Minister’s residence have drawn attention. Sources indicate that Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has expressed reservations about the ongoing political changes. Family members reportedly visited the Chief Minister’s residence during Holi as speculation intensified about his possible shift to the Rajya Sabha.

Despite the concerns, JD(U) sources confirmed that Nishant Kumar is likely to step into public life, although his exact role remains undecided. Some discussions have reportedly considered the possibility of him taking on a major responsibility in the state government.

Possible Resignation After Rajya Sabha Election

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for March 16, and party sources suggest Kumar may continue as Chief Minister until then. If elected to the Upper House, he could step down from the post soon after, paving the way for a new government in Bihar.

Such a move would also give Kumar a unique distinction, having served in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and both Houses of the Bihar legislature during his long political career.