Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Film stars venturing into politics is common, but a ruling JD(U) MLA from Bihar has set a reverse trend by pursuing his film-making ambitions after gaining success in the realm of politics. Sunil Kumar, originally a doctor, was elected as an MLA from Biharsharif in 2005.

In 2006, Kumar tried his luck in filmmaking and has so far produced three Bhojpuri films, with his latest release - Ghayal Yodha - set for June 10 next year. Kumar, who started as a physician in 1987, was highly inspired by his social worker father. He used to treat his patients for free.

Soon, he rose to popularity among the residents and decided to enter politics in 1995. Today, as counting continues, Sunil Kumar is leading by 26,465 votes from the Biharsharif constituency.

'Making film is my hobby and....'

Asked about his priority between filmmaking and politics, Kumar says, "Making a film is my hobby and politics is my career. I have never mixed the two fields. Whenever I feel there is a need to make a film, I go forward with the script and rest follows. As a doctor too, I was totally focussed on serving the people. My supporters and well-wishers motivated me to join politics and later gave me the confidence to make films. I have been attached to the Bihar film industry for the past 18 years and this is the reason that apart from being a film producer, I am also the president of Bihar Jharkhand Motion Picture Association", as qupted by The Telegraph.

Speaking about his political career so far, Kumar says that it was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who gave him a ticket from Biharsharif in 2005. "After losing two consecutive Assembly elections in 1995 and 2000 as an Independent candidate, I first tasted success in 2005. Chief minister Nitish Kumar gave me the ticket to contest the election because he trusted my talent. Since that time, I have won all three Assembly polls from Biharsharif", as quoted by the outlet.

'Chacha Bhatija' was Kumar's first film

'Chacha Bhatija' was Kumar’s first film as a producer, which revolved around the 'misrule' of the Lalu-Rabri regime. In 2010, Sunil Kumar produced 'Damini', based on women empowerment.