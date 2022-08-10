Headlines

Nitish Kumar 8.0: Know why JD-U’s Nitish Kumar took oath as CM 7 times before today

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time today, setting a record in the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

After a major rift with BJP, Nitish Kumar decided to take his party, JD(U), in a different direction and formed an alliance with RJD, its former foe. Now, the JD(U) leader is set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar once again, making it his 8th time on the post.

Previous to this, Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister seven times, and in most situations, the government fell apart due to internal rifts and broken alliances. The eighth oath ceremony for Kumar comes just a day after he ditched his alliance with BJP.

Here is why Nitish Kumar took oath as the CM of Bihar 7 times –

Nitish Kumar was appointed the CM of Bihar on March 3, 2000, for the first time in his political tenure, and resigned just after completing 7 days on the post, soon after he was asked to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The second time Kumar became the CM was in 2005 when the JD(U) and BJP alliance won just enough seats to form the government. This was the only time when the veteran politician completed his 5-year term in the post.

After completing his term, he was elected as the CM once again in 2010 after continuing his alliance with BJP. However, Kumar stepped down from the throne when Narendra Modi emerged as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the party in 2014.

Nitish Kumar returned to his post of CM after a gap of nine months, saying that he “made a mistake” when he stepped down from the post. He assumed the post after Jitan Ram Manjhi was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

Nitish Kumar teamed up with rival party RJD and Congress for the 2015 polls in Bihar, where it bested BJP in the elections. He was sworn in as the CM while Tejashwi Yadav became the Deputy CM.

After quitting the JDU-RJD alliance in 2017, he stepped down from his post and joined hands with BJP, forming a new alliance. He was sworn in as the CM sixth time with backing from the saffron party.

Winning the polls once again in 2020, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time. Now, Nitish Kumar has tendered his resignation and formed a new alliance with RJD, set to become the CM once again.

READ | Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for the 8th time today, know top updates on BJP, JD-U rift

