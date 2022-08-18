Search icon
'Aree Choddiyee...': Nitish Kumar reacts after RCP Singh says JD(U) will merge with RJD

RCP Singh said he was keeping 'all options open', including a formal entry into the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Former JD(U) national president RCP Singh(L), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R)

Former Union Minister RCP Singh, whose departure from the JD(U) precipitated the party's split with the BJP in Bihar, said on Thursday that Nitish Kumar's party would merge with Lalu Prasad's RJD.

Speaking with reporters in Patna, RCP Singh said he was keeping "all options open", including a formal entry into the BJP.

"How many more times will he (Nitish Kumar) switch sides? He has already done that 4 times - in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, refused to comment on Singh's merger claims, saying, "Arrey chhoddiye (leave it)."

 

RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U) last month after being served with a notice demanding an explanation on corruption allegations. The bureaucrat-turned-politician was also forced to resign from his ministerial post after the JD(U) denied him another Rajya Sabha term.

Singh, who was accused by the JD(U) of becoming a saffron camp mole, denied acting against his former party's interests at the BJP's behest in the 2020 assembly elections.

The former Union minister claimed that Nitish Kumar "had made up his mind to betray the mandate of 2020 when people voted the NDA back to power." "I'm just being used as an alibi to justify yet another volte face," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

