INDIA

Nitin Nabin takes charge as youngest BJP President, succeeds J P Nadda

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Nitin Nabin takes charge as youngest BJP President, succeeds J P Nadda
BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Tuesday formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in the national capitalThe 45-year-old became the youngest to lead the party.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin, born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, is a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

He entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

