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Nitin Gadkari unveils 100 percent ethanol fuel push after E85 rollout, sparks debate online

Nitin Gadkari has announced a major push towards 100 percent ethanol-based fuel adoption as part of an expansion of an alternative fuel strategy following the rollout of E85.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 01:40 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari unveils 100 percent ethanol fuel push after E85 rollout, sparks debate online
Is India moving towards 100 percent ethanol fuel use? (Pic Credits: Instagram/gadkari.nitin)
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Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Saturday announced that he has approved giving legal recognition for 100 percent ethanol blend fuel, saying that it will help in reducing import dependence. While speaking at a press conference commemorating 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gadkari said, ''Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100 ethanol and giving it legal process.''

Ethanol to emerge as alternative to petrol

He also said that ethanol will emerge as a 'viable alternative to petrol', helping in reducing the burden of Rs 22 lakh crore worth of imports. ''The country has an import of 22 lakh crore. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import. Gradually, gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready,'' he added.

Automakers gear up for 100 percent ethanol vehicles amid expansion push

Gadkari also talked about his recent visit to the launch of Maruti Suzuki's WagonR flex fuel model, which runs 100 percent on ethanol. ''I am pleased to share that I had the opportunity to launch the Maruti Suzuki WagonR on 100 percent ethanol. Among the motorcycles launched, three out of five are from Hero MotoCorp, and two of Hero's motorcycles have already been launched on 100 percent ethanol,'' he added.

According to the Union Minister, companies like Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai's vehicles are also in the pipeline, which will run on 100 percent ethanol.

Gadkari cites 'misinformation' on ethanol

Highlighting an incident of 'misinformation' about ethanol, Gadkari further said, ''Once a person called me and said his jeep had broken down. When he took it to the mechanic, the mechanic said the car broke down because of putting ethanol in it. I asked him if his car runs on petrol or diesel. He said diesel. I said, 'We don't even put ethanol in diesel, so how did it break down?' So many attempts were made to spread misinformation.''

During the press conference, Gadkari also praised PM Modi and his 12 years of governance, highlighting multiple projects which are being developed across various sectors.

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