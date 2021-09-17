Nitin Gadkari reveals he once ordered demolition of his father-in-law's house for road construction

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari is known for his good humour. Keeping up this trait, the Minister on Thursday revealed that he once ordered the demolition of his father-in-law's home that too without telling his wife.

While speaking at an event in Haryana Nitin Gadkari shared the incident in a humorous manner. "I was newly married," Gadkari said, cracking up about the incident. "My father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road. Without telling my wife, I had ordered the demolition of my father-in-law's house." The minister added that officials informed him that he, too, has a house there and that it needed to be razed for constructing the road.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gurugram Lok Sabha member Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials of the state government, district administration, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were also present at the event.

During the event, Gadkari reviewed the progress of the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway covers Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, connecting the national capital with the country's financial capital.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being built at the cost of around â‚¹95,000 crores and will be completed by March 2023.

The work on around 160 kilometres of the highway that falls in Haryana is expected to be completed by March 2022.

A part of the road from Delhi to Dausa in Rajasthan and from Vadodara to Ankleshwar will be built by March 2022.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest such highway in the country, cutting across 1,380km, as per government.

It will also be the first such structure to have underpasses for animals, at wildlife sanctuaries along the route, with five structures.

Gadkari said that 14 road projects are underway in Delhi-NCR, at Rs 53,000 crore, which will significantly reduce noise and air pollution.