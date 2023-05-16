Nitin Gadkari receives 3rd death threat call in last 5 months, probe underway

Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road and Transport received a threat call on a landline number at his Gadkari’s official residence in New Delhi’s Motilal Nehru Road, said Police on Tuesday.

Police officers are tracing the accused’s location. The matter is under serious investigation.

“Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now,” ANI tweeted.

The police claimed that shortly after, they looked at the phone logs. At the minister's home, security guards are maintaining a rigorous vigil, the officers said.

3 threat calls in 5 months:

On January 14, a threat call was received by Gadkari’s PR office in Nagpur, Maharashtra in the name of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. The caller called thrice in one and a half hours, the caller threatened and demanded Rs 100 crore. The Nagpur police traced the number of the threat caller to a jail in Belagavi, Karnataka. The name of the person who threatened was called Jayesh Pujari aka Jayesh Kantha.

On March 21, Nitin was again threatened on the phone. The call was made to the Nagpur office. The accused told his name was Jayesh Pujara. The caller demanded Rs 10 crore, unlike last time. The number was traced and was found of a girl working in event management. The girl’s friend was in jail along with Jayesh Pujara.