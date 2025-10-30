FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Nitin Gadkari orders QR codes on national highways for...; says, ‘Mai kyu gaali khaun'

Gadkari pushed for performance audits to identify design and maintenance lapses, promote accountability, and reward quality work. He also emphasised that infrastructure development should prioritise citizens' comfort and convenience.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced QR-coded hoardings will be installed on national highways, allowing commuters to access contractor, consultant, and government official details, including contact info, by scanning the codes. The road transport ministry has directed NHAI and highway builders to create YouTube channels and upload regular project updates.

Nitin Gadkari orders QR code hoarding for national highways

Gadkari said, “Main kyu gaali khaun? The QR code will have information about the contractor, consultant, and officers who cleared the road. If a road is bad and people are complaining about it on social media, take it seriously. From A to Z in road construction, we need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good.”

“Weather or poor bitumen cannot be excuses. If the surface is not comfortable, fix it — cost may increase, but comfort is non-negotiable,” Gadkari added, while pushing for performance audits to identify design and maintenance lapses, promote accountability, and reward quality work. 

Gadkari prioritises citizens' comfort

He also emphasised that infrastructure development should prioritise citizens' comfort and convenience. According to an official release, speaking at the CII National Conference on "Future of Smart Roads - Safety, Sustainability and Resilience," Gadkari outlined three key pillars for infrastructure growth: People, Prosperity, and Planning.To support people-centric development, the Ministry has developed 670 roadside amenities across the country. "Infrastructure must be people-centric, ensuring comfort and convenience for citizens," Gadkari said, highlighting the government's focus on improving the quality of life.

The Minister projected that the Ministry's annual revenue will rise from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore within two years, driven by infrastructure growth. "Every rupee invested in infrastructure generates three rupees of economic growth," he added, underscoring the sector's strong multiplier effect.

(With inputs from ANI)

