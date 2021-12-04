Nitin Gadkari buys car that runs on hydrogen, makes mandatory for carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has bought a new car for himself that runs on Hydrogen. This comes days after he promoted buses, trucks and cars in different cities to be run on Hydrogen. Nitin Gadkari says he is trying to create value from waste.

While addressing the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion on Thursday Gadkari said, "I have a plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities."

The Union Minister said that he will be taking a ride in this hydrogen-run car, in Delhi to show people that cars can run on Hydrogen as well. "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride of the city to make people believe," he said.

Nitin Gadkari also went on to say that he would issue an order in the next two to three days to make it mandatory for the carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. Addressing an event, Gadkari said, India imports petroleum products worth 8 lakh crore every year, and if the country continues to depend on fossil fuels, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next five years.

Gadkari added that top officials of car manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have assured him that they will introduce flex engines in their vehicles. He also said India is the fastest-growing economy in the world.