FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat: 'I'll give list'

Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior

MP: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior

Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'

Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay, Saif film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Nitin Gadkari breaks silence amid retirement speculation over ‘can’t work much now’ remark

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks about giving more responsibility to the younger generation sparked retirement speculation, prompting his office to clarify. Here's what the official statement from Gadkari's office reads.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari breaks silence amid retirement speculation over ‘can’t work much now’ remark
Nitin Gadkari's office clarifies his remarks amid retirement buzz. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's latest remark, in which he called for more participation of the younger generation, saying, 'I can no longer work so much', has sparked speculation about whether the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is considering retirement from active politics. However, Gadkari's office has now come forward and clarified his recent statement, saying that the Union Transport Minister was speaking particularly about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

 

All this retirement buzz began after a statement was made by Gadkari during an event organised by the trust in Nagpur. ''Nitin Gadkariji's statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas,'' Gadkari's office clarified.

 

''In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context,'' the statement underlined.

 

How it all started?

 

A video of Gadkari captivated attention on social media, wherein he is making a statement in Marathi about giving opportunities to the new generation, who can work under the guidance of the old ones.

 

''I can no longer work so much…I urge people to give young people more work. There are new people now, and the old ones are guiding them,'' Gadkari said. While speaking at the event on Sunday, August 23, the Union Minister also recalled how, as a youngster, he would eat whatever was available while balancing work. But after COVID-19, he began following a stricter daily routine.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat: 'I'll give list'
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior
MP: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior
Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'
Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay, Saif film
From Screens to Streets: How Integra Robotics is Building India’s Physical AI Future
From Screens to Streets: How Integra Robotics is Building India’s Physical AI Fu
Wooden Street Brings Proudly Made-in-India Handcrafted Living Suites to Bangalore Stores
Wooden Street Brings Proudly Made-in-India Handcrafted Living Suites to Bangalor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement