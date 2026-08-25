Nitin Gadkari breaks silence amid retirement speculation over ‘can’t work much now’ remark

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks about giving more responsibility to the younger generation sparked retirement speculation, prompting his office to clarify. Here's what the official statement from Gadkari's office reads.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's latest remark, in which he called for more participation of the younger generation, saying, 'I can no longer work so much', has sparked speculation about whether the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is considering retirement from active politics. However, Gadkari's office has now come forward and clarified his recent statement, saying that the Union Transport Minister was speaking particularly about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

All this retirement buzz began after a statement was made by Gadkari during an event organised by the trust in Nagpur. ''Nitin Gadkariji's statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas,'' Gadkari's office clarified.

''In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context,'' the statement underlined.

How it all started ?

A video of Gadkari captivated attention on social media, wherein he is making a statement in Marathi about giving opportunities to the new generation, who can work under the guidance of the old ones.

''I can no longer work so much…I urge people to give young people more work. There are new people now, and the old ones are guiding them,'' Gadkari said. While speaking at the event on Sunday, August 23, the Union Minister also recalled how, as a youngster, he would eat whatever was available while balancing work. But after COVID-19, he began following a stricter daily routine.