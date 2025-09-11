Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target me'; blames petroleum lobby for...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently claimed 'paid campaign' over backlash against the government's ethanol-blended petrol policy. He said the criticism was driven by the petroleum lobby while pointing out that ARAI and the Supreme Court had given clarity on the E20 program.

Amid growing backlash over the government’s ethanol-blended petrol, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday claimed he was a victim of a ‘paid political campaign’ on social media. He emphasised that the petroleum sector is lobbying against the E20 fuel rollout.



Gadkari blames paid campaign amid E20 backlash

Speaking at the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi, Gadkari said, "ARAI and the Supreme Court have given clarity on the E20 programme. There was a campaign on social media to target me politically. It was a paid campaign, so don't pay attention to it," he said. “Everywhere there are lobbies, there are interests...petrol lobby is very rich," he added.

Gadkari has faced growing criticism on social media over ethanol blending, with motorists claiming it reduces mileage and damages older vehicles not designed for higher ethanol blends. Despite industry experts and service garages reporting complaints from pre-2023 model owners, Gadkari remains steadfast in his support for ethanol blending. In August, he challenged critics to provide a single verified instance of a car being damaged by E20 fuel, citing the lack of evidence from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and SIAM.



Gadkari seeks alternative fuel

Gadkari emphasised India's need to reduce dependence on imported fuels, highlighting ongoing experiments with ethanol and isobutanol. He stressed the importance of adopting alternative fuels like biofuels, hydrogen, and electric mobility to achieve self-sufficiency. India imports fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore. We must leverage our own strength and capabilities to reduce imports," Gadkari said at the 7th Auto Retail Conclave of FADA. He also mentioned plans to explore methanol usage, including in marine engines, as part of India's shift towards alternative fuels, according to PTI.

There has been an ongoing debate on social media over concerns about the impact of E20 fuel on vehicles. According to automotive industry experts, using 20% ethanol-blended petrol may lead to a 2-5% drop in fuel efficiency, depending on the vehicle type. Additionally, experts warn that older, non-E20-compliant vehicles may experience long-term damage, including erosion of gaskets, fuel rubber hoses, and pipes.

A week ago, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea that challenged the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20) and sought the option of ethanol-free petrol. plea alleged that millions of motorists have been forced to use fuel not designed for their vehicles.It has sought a direction from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure the availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations and mandatorily label ethanol content on all petrol pumps and dispensing units, making it clearly visible to consumers, and also to ensure that consumers were informed about the ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing.