FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'

Geopolitics behind Putin's Delhi visit explained: Why are India, Russia and US on edge? How will Delhi do balancing act?

42 US lawmakers demand action against Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif, exposes Pakistan’s authoritarian regime in fiery letter to Marco Rubio, demands Imran Khan's release

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Farrhana Bhatt, started working at 16, five-time national medalist in…, worked with Akshay, Ajay, Salman

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Mitchell Starc sets new benchmark, surpasses Wasim Akram as most prolific left-arm pacer in Tests

Will cigarette, pan masala prices go up as Centre tables two new bills? Know how much tax you will pay on tobacco products

Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Adar Poonawalla: THIS Indian-American billionaire emerges as front-runner to acquire Virat Kohli’s RCB

Rakul Preet Singh aces tropical vibes with bright swimsuits, breezy co-ords and more in Maldives; See pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure

The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, '

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations

Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'

The government has also decided to introduce innovative methods for user fee collection to reduce congestion and eliminate delays at fee plazas on national highways.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The current system of toll collection in India will come to an end within a year, replaced by an electronic system, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. The new system will ensure a seamless experience for motorists on highways. The new system has been rolled out in 10 places and will be extended across the country within a year, the Union minister of road transport and highways said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, PTI reported.

"This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," he said. Gadkari also informed the House that currently, 4,500 highway projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are ongoing across the country.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme -- a unified, interoperable platform for electronic toll payments -- to streamline toll collection across India's highways.

How NETC works

At the core of NETC is FASTag, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based device affixed to a vehicle's windscreen. It allows automatic toll payments from the user's linked account without stopping at the plaza.

What Gadkari told the Lok Sabha

In a written reply to a question, Gadkar informed the lower house that the government has also decided to introduce innovative methods for user fee collection with the objective of reducing congestion, eliminating delays at fee plazas and improving overall user experience on national highways.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here

"In the effort to enhance toll operations and enable seamless movement of vehicles, the government has decided to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow Electronic Toll Collection system, which facilitates barrier-less tolling using integrated technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition with AI analytics and RFID-based electronic toll collection (FASTag)," he said.

According to the minister, a request for proposal to implement FASTag+ANPR/AI barrier-free user fee collection system on the selected fee plazas has been invited/finalised as per Annexure-IV, with the possibility of implementing it on other fee plazas in a phased manner, depending upon the outcomes and efficacy of the implementation on these projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future
Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future
The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure
The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure
Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'
Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, '
Geopolitics behind Putin's Delhi visit explained: Why are India, Russia and US on edge? How will Delhi do balancing act?
Geopolitics behind Putin's Delhi visit: Why are India, Russia, US on edge?
42 US lawmakers demand action against Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif, exposes Pakistan’s authoritarian regime in fiery letter to Marco Rubio, demands Imran Khan's release
42 US lawmakers demand action against Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif, exposes Pakist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement