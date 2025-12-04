Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'

The government has also decided to introduce innovative methods for user fee collection to reduce congestion and eliminate delays at fee plazas on national highways.

The current system of toll collection in India will come to an end within a year, replaced by an electronic system, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. The new system will ensure a seamless experience for motorists on highways. The new system has been rolled out in 10 places and will be extended across the country within a year, the Union minister of road transport and highways said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, PTI reported.

"This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," he said. Gadkari also informed the House that currently, 4,500 highway projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are ongoing across the country.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme -- a unified, interoperable platform for electronic toll payments -- to streamline toll collection across India's highways.

How NETC works

At the core of NETC is FASTag, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based device affixed to a vehicle's windscreen. It allows automatic toll payments from the user's linked account without stopping at the plaza.

What Gadkari told the Lok Sabha

In a written reply to a question, Gadkar informed the lower house that the government has also decided to introduce innovative methods for user fee collection with the objective of reducing congestion, eliminating delays at fee plazas and improving overall user experience on national highways.

"In the effort to enhance toll operations and enable seamless movement of vehicles, the government has decided to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow Electronic Toll Collection system, which facilitates barrier-less tolling using integrated technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition with AI analytics and RFID-based electronic toll collection (FASTag)," he said.

According to the minister, a request for proposal to implement FASTag+ANPR/AI barrier-free user fee collection system on the selected fee plazas has been invited/finalised as per Annexure-IV, with the possibility of implementing it on other fee plazas in a phased manner, depending upon the outcomes and efficacy of the implementation on these projects.