NITI Aayog should prepare plan for transformation of every district: Yogi Adityanath

NITI Aayog should prepare a plan for the transformation of every district on the lines of its plan for the eight aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a meeting with officials of NITI Aayog here on Monday.

It is noteworthy that out of the 115 districts selected from the country as aspirational districts, 8 districts (Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddhartha Nagar, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra) are from Uttar Pradesh, an official release of the Uttar Pradesh government said.

They have been selected on 49 parameters, namely- human development index, medical and nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and infrastructure.

"The state government will provide all possible help for the same. Once the plan is made it will be implemented effectively in a time-bound manner," Adityanath said.

Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, and his colleagues presented the details of the progress of eight aspirational districts before the Chief Minister.

Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh should come at the top among the 115 districts in all the major parameters. Aayog members said in the next 3-4 months, all the aspirational districts of UP will be on the top of every key parameter.

The officials of the Aayog suggested that the good works done in the aspirational districts should be shared with them through the District Magistrates of the concerned districts.

"They will share it with the world through social media. The entire transformation work of the districts should be done in team spirit and there should be proper coordination between the representatives of the Centre and State. In order to represent the ranking of the work on the dashboard, the data entry should be done correctly and timely," read the government press release.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr. Anup Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the concerned departments, Principal Secretary to the Chief MinisterMrityunjay Narayan and senior officials of the NITI Ayog were present.