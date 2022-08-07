PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog’s 7th Governing Council meet: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the seventh NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan's cultural centre in Delhi.
The council held discussions over several issues such as crop diversification, urban development, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), and urban governance.
During a press conference after the meeting, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, said, “It was a fruitful interaction where the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors presented the best practices from their states. There were presentations on NEP 2020, G20, and the importance of exports."
The SeventhGCM of NITIAayog concludes.
Snapshots from the meeting
Know more https://t.co/Y56ayVcDDg pic.twitter.com/R9fKPY96zd — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) August 7, 2022
Key points from the meeting:
This was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing.
The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.
READ | ISRO maiden SSLV launch fails as two satellites are no longer usable