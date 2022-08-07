Search icon
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog’s 7th Governing Council meet: Key points

NITI Aayog: This was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

Photo: NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the seventh NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan's cultural centre in Delhi.

The council held discussions over several issues such as crop diversification, urban development, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), and urban governance.

During a press conference after the meeting, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, said, “It was a fruitful interaction where the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors presented the best practices from their states. There were presentations on NEP 2020, G20, and the importance of exports."

Key points from the meeting: 

  1. Prime Minister Narendra made a strong case for modernising the farm sector by using technology so that India can become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector.
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked states to focus on crop diversification at NITI Aayog meeting.
  3. "Every state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India's fight against COVID. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader," he said.
  4. The Prime Minister also spoke about upcoming India's presidency of the G-20 in 2023. G-20 is a grouping of developed and developing nations.
  5. The meeting was attended by 23 chief ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union ministers.
  6. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were the two big leaders who are not present at the meeting.
  7. Prime Minister wants India to become self-sufficient in edible oil, said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman after governing council meeting.
  8. He asked the states to set up dedicated teams for G-20 with a view to deriving maximum possible benefit from the initiative.

This was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

