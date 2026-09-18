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Nithari Serial Killing: Acquitted in 2025, Surendra Koli dies by suicide

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in the last remaining Nithari killings case in November 2025, was found dead inside a tea stall in Haridwar, with police investigating the circumstances.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Nithari Serial Killing: Acquitted in 2025, Surendra Koli dies by suicide
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Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in November 2025 in the last remaining case linked to the Nithari killings, was found dead inside a tea stall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Friday. Police said his death took place under suspicious circumstances.

Kundan Singh Rana, an Uttarakhand Police officer, said Koli had started operating the tea stall only a few days earlier. Koli, a native of Mangrukhal village in Almora, had been staying in Haridwar for the past few months. Before renting the stall, he worked as a security guard, Rana said.

No suicide note found

According to police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Koli's family in Almora has been informed about his death, while police have started an investigation to determine what happened.

Supreme Court acquitted Koli in Nithari case

Koli was acquitted in November 2025 after the Supreme Court examined the last remaining conviction against him in connection with the Nithari killings. The court noted that his 2011 conviction rested on the same confession, evidence, and investigation used in 12 other cases in which he was acquitted.

The Supreme Court said allowing one conviction to stand when the others were overturned would be a "travesty of justice". It also said there was "no principled basis" for upholding the conviction when the same evidence had been rejected in the other cases.

Nithari case

The case came to light in December 2006 after a child playing cricket reportedly spotted a human hand in a drain between two houses in Nithari. A search of the area led to the recovery of multiple skulls, bones and pieces of children's clothing from the drain.

Police had alleged that Koli, who worked as a domestic help at businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house, lured children and women, murdered them and, in some cases, indulged in cannibalism. Pandher was also accused of complicity and exploitation.

Investigation faced questions over evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation in January 2007. The prosecution relied heavily on Koli's confession, which was recorded after weeks in custody, as well as several alleged recoveries from the area.

However, courts later questioned the reliability of key pieces of evidence. The Supreme Court noted that the confession and recoveries relied upon by the prosecution had already been rejected in the other cases.

The court's decision ultimately led to Koli's acquittal in the final case linked to the Nithari killings.

Police now investigate Koli's death

With Koli's death in Haridwar, police are now examining the circumstances surrounding his final days and what led to his death inside the tea stall. Officials have not disclosed any conclusion about the cause of death, and the investigation is underway.

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