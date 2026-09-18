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Nithari killings case: Where is Moninder Singh Pandher after Surendra Koli dies by suicide?

Surendra Koli, acquitted in all cases linked to the 2006 Nithari killings, was found hanging at a Haridwar tea stall, bringing renewed attention to his former employer Moninder Singh Pandher.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Nithari killings case: Where is Moninder Singh Pandher after Surendra Koli dies by suicide?
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Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in all criminal cases linked to the 2006 Nithari killings, allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar on Friday, months after the Supreme Court ended the last case against him.

Koli was found hanging inside a tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road, near Lal Mata Temple, in Haridwar. He had reportedly been living in the city's SIDCUL area and had started running the tea stall only three days before his death.

Police have taken his body for post-mortem and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. His Aadhaar card was reportedly recovered from the spot and was used to establish his identity.

No suicide note recovered

Police have not found any suicide note so far. Officers have also contacted Koli's brother while trying to establish his recent movements and circumstances before his death. Authorities are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Supreme Court ended Koli's final Nithari case

Koli's death comes less than a year after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the last pending case against him. On November 11, 2025, the apex court allowed his curative petition and set aside his conviction in the case involving the murder of Rimpa Haldar.

The court noted that Koli had already been acquitted in 12 other cases based on the same evidentiary foundation. The Supreme Court had earlier observed that there was "no principled basis" for allowing one conviction to continue when similar convictions had already been overturned.

Nithari killings came to light in 2006

The Nithari killings came to light in December 2006 after human remains were recovered from a drain near a house in Sector 31, Noida, owned by businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Koli, who worked as domestic help at the house, and Pandher were subsequently arrested in connection with multiple cases.

The prosecution had alleged that Koli lured children and women, murdered them and, in some cases, indulged in cannibalism. Pandher was also accused of complicity and exploitation. Both men were initially convicted in several cases.

However, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in 2023, citing lack of evidence. Koli's remaining conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court in November 2025.

Where is Moninder Singh Pandher now?

Pandher was released from Luksar Jail in Greater Noida on October 20, 2023, after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him in the Nithari cases.

Following his release, Pandher reportedly moved to Chandigarh to live with his family. The Hindu reported that he later returned to his family home there and was involved in a fertiliser business in Badaun, which he had managed before his imprisonment.

Koli's death brings renewed focus on Nithari case

Koli's death has brought fresh attention to the nearly two-decade-old Nithari case and the people associated with it.

While police continue to investigate the circumstances of Koli's death, his acquittal had already marked the end of the criminal cases against him related to the Nithari killings.

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