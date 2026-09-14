Nitesh Rane vs Tukaram Mundhe: BJP leader throws open challenge, asks ‘What about Haji Ali?’

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s viral challenge to FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has sparked a political row after he demanded raids at Haji Ali Juice Centre and Bade Miyan. See the viral clip to know more.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has thrown a challenge to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to conduct a raid at popular Mumbai food outlet near Haji Ali Dargah like Haji Ali Juice Centre and Bade Miyan. In a viral clip, Rane claimed that he spoke to Mundhe over the phone and raised the issue of food safety in these food establishments. His remarks have now gained traction online, with the video being widely shared on social media.

What did Nitesh Rane say in the viral clip?

In the viral video, the Maharashtra Minister is seen praising Tukaram Mundhe's ongoing crackdown as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has intensified inspections and enforcement against suspected adulteration across various places.

''Big congratulations to everyone on Krishna Hindu Bakery. The food quality is so solid even FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe won't dare wander around here. In fact, I called Tukaram Mundhe last week and told him to go raid Haji Ali Juice Centre, dare to raid Bade Miyan too. Go check the synthetic colours and chemicals they dump into their falooda, pumping poison straight into our stomachs. Sort these people out first. This is a Hindutva-led government now and everything will be dealt with properly,'' Nitesh Rane's speech at an event (roughly translated from Marathi).

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane questioned FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking why raids are being conducted only on Hindu owned shops. Raids should also be conducted on Haji Ali Juice Centre and Bademiya.



What do you think, will a raid happen? pic.twitter.com/cT51fhiNQU — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) September 14, 2026

What is Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA doing?

Tukaram Mundhe grabbed the spotlight recently as the FDA stepped up inspections in several food outlets and establishments across Maharashtra. The department reportedly inspected 9,485 food outlets between June and August, issuing 4,321 improvement notices, suspending 404 licences. The Maharashtra FDA also seized food products worth around Rs 67.20 crore during this period.