The conference will be held at Harvard University, USA on 15-16 February and is expected to be attended by more than 1000 delegates.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will deliver the keynote session at Harvard University’s prestigious Annual India Conference on Indian business, policy and culture, engaging in a fire-side chat with Nitin Nohria, noted academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School to discuss various aspects of India’s art and culture and how they can play a strong role in positioning India in the modern world. The conference will be held at Harvard University, USA on 15-16 February and is expected to be attended by more than 1000 delegates.

Her discussion will be the keynote contribution to this year’s conference theme: From India to the World – aimed to celebrate India’s journey as a global contributor and explore how Indian innovations, ideas and voices are shaping pathways for shared peace and prosperity worldwide.

Mrs Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world playing a vital role in showcasing India’s soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education and healthcare. She has helped in presenting an India that is confident and increasingly relevant to the world not just with its modernity and growth but also by being anchored in deep values and traditions with the central message of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ – the world is one big family.

The India Conference will bring together visionary leaders and prominent voices to discuss India’s distinctive perspectives on critical issues that affect the world: technology, climate action, economic growth, democracy, diplomacy, cultural exchange, and more. Through these conversations, the conference aims to highlight the unique learnings from India’s journey that resonate far beyond its borders.

This annual global conference on Indian Business, Policy, and Culture is a student-driven platform that explores the rich diversity of India, spotlighting the country’s rise as a major global force. For over 22 years, Harvard students across schools have united to host experts from fields such as business, economics, education, and culture, offering attendees a well-rounded perspective on India’s present landscape and future potential.