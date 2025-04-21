After targeting the CJI, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attacked former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi. He wrote in Hindi, "You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner."

Though BJP MP Nishi Kant Dube is in the eye of controversy, this is not the first time he has created a furor. The Godda lawmaker triggered a row when he alleged that Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjeev Khanna was behind the civil war being fought in the country. But he has the old habit of putting his foot into his mouth and creating problems with his behavior.

Did Nishikant Dubey Usurp Medical College?

An FIR was lodged in March 2024, with a complaint alleging that the Jharkhand MP, his wife, and two sons had fraudulently acquired a medical college and hospital in Deoghar. He was accused of using a trust to unlawfully take over the institution by manipulating documents and auction processes. Rejecting the allegations, the BJP MP announced that he would quit politics if proven guilty.

Did Nishi Kant Dubey trespass ATC?

Nishikant Dubey allegedly stormed into the Air Traffic Control room at Deoghar airport to obtain clearance for his chartered flight. He was denied permission because it was beyond the permitted hours. Another BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari, accompanied the Godda MP. An FIR was lodged for allegedly endangering the lives of nine people as well as trespassing on government property. He also had a public spat with the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner.

Nishikant Dubey asks Parliament to ban social media

The BJP MP also stirred a row in 2019 when he questioned the relevance of GDP as an economic indicator. Participating in a debate, Nishikant Dubey asked if the GDP is treated like a "gospel like the Bible or Ramayana." His remarks attracted criticism on social media. He hit back by urging the Parliament to consider banning social media platforms.

The recent controversies are much deeper. Taking to X, he wrote in a post, "The Waqf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well."

Who is Nishikant Dubey?

After targeting the CJI, the BJP MP also attacked former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi. He wrote in Hindi, "You were not an election commissioner; you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure."

Born in Deoghar in Bihar, the 56-year-old Dubey moved into the RSS orbit early. He started earlier and attended RSS shakhas. After joining active politics in 2009, he has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Godda in Jharkhand four times.