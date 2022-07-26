Nishank Rathore death explained: What police said on 'sar tan se juda' SMS' link with Nupur Sharma row

Madhya Pradesh: They said the message was sent by Nishank to his father. (File)

Nishank Rathore, a 20-year-old engineering student, was found dead on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The police ruled out any foul play and said he died by suicide. However, a mysterious text message from his phone has confounded the authorities. The message read, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda (There is only one punishment for those who insult Nabi, beheading)". MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Mishra said prima facie the case appears to be of suicide. He said the case will also be probed from the angle of him taking the extreme step due to losing money in some financial dealings. Talking about the postmortem report, he said his body was found severed from the waist down after being hit by the train.

The case has generated interest as last month, a tailor in Udaipur was murdered for supporting Nupur Sharma, who had been suspended by the BJP for making a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

The police, meanwhile, have said that the death is not connected to the Nupur Sharma row.

They said the message was sent by Nishank to his father.

"The message saying 'Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda' was sent from Nishank's mobile phone at 5:44 PM (on Sunday). Nishank died after he was hit by a speeding Grand Trunk Express at around 6:05 PM," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amrit Meena said.

At 6.13 PM, the train driver of another train informed the railways about the body at 6.13 PM.

The police are probing if Nishank sent the message or someone else. They are getting the phone examined by experts.

He, however, said Nishant died after being hit by the train. CCTV camera footage also revealed that he came all alone to Barkheda from Bhopal, about 48 km away, on a two-wheeler," he added.

He added that Nishank had never sent such messages from his phone. Nothing on Nupur Sharma was found.

He also said he never told his parents about being threatened. He was not associated with any political party or ideology.

With inputs from PTI