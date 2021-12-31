Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 46th GST Council meet today, textile duty hike to be discussed

The GST Council will hold its 46th meeting in New Delhi today, December 31, which will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The agenda of the meeting is likely to discuss the hike in GST rates for textiles that come into effect from January 1, 2022.

The meeting will also be attended by Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

This news was shared by the Ministry of Finance via a tweet that said, "FM Smt @nsitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MoS for Finance @mppchaudhary and @DrBhagwatKarad, besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government and States."

In its 45th meeting that was held in September in Lucknow, the GST Council took the decision to rectify the inverted duty structure for footwear and textiles while raising the rates of rare textiles and footwear by 12 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022.

The meeting is of utter importance since it will discuss other issues relating to the budget of 2022 as well. The upcoming budget will be PM Narendra Modi's fourth budget in its second tenure.