Nirmala Sitharaman birthday: From BJP spokesperson to leading India's economy, tracing her remarkable journey

As Nirmala Sitharaman marks her 66th birthday, her journey from BJP spokesperson to India’s first woman finance minister highlights her resilience, leadership, and remarkable political growth.

On her 66th birthday, Nirmala Sitharaman stands out as one of India’s most influential policymakers, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister and, earlier, the country’s first full-time woman Defence Minister. She has presented eight consecutive Union Budgets since 2019, the most by any finance minister in a row.

Early life, education and political rise

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Sitharaman studied economics at Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and earned her MA and MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Before entering politics, she worked in the UK, including roles at Habitat and the Agricultural Engineers Association, and later served on India’s National Commission for Women. She became a BJP national spokesperson, entered Parliament via the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in 2014, and has represented Karnataka since 2016. Early ministerial roles included Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs and then Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Commerce & Industry.

Defence to finance: A cabinet heavyweight

Elevated to Defence Minister in September 2017, Sitharaman became the first woman to hold the portfolio full-time. In May 2019 she took charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs, steering the economy through shocks and recovery phases while laying out successive Budgets focused on infrastructure, manufacturing, and taxpayer facilitation. In 2025 she delivered her record eighth consecutive Budget; her tenure this year also featured an intensive GST revamp drive, with nearly 50 internal meetings aimed at simplifying registration, refunds, and compliance.

As she marks another year in office, Sitharaman’s arc, from academic and policy professional to defence chief and finance czar, remains emblematic of the expanding leadership roles women now occupy at the highest levels of government.