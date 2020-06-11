NIRF Rankings: IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore bag top positions; JNU, Jamia among top 10 varsities

IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, both at the centre of controversies over the last year, were among the top 10 universities of the country according to the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

While Indian Institute of Technology Madras is the top educational institution in the country, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has bagged the top rank in the list of universities. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University are on the second and third positions respectively.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta. Delhi University's Miranda House has bagged the top rank among the colleges, followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College.

The “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories were released by Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. The institutions were ranked on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. The Minister released India Rankings 2020 virtually in 10 categories.

This is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India. In 2020, an addition to nine rankings, one domain “Dental” has been introduced for the first time bringing the total tally to 10 categories.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishank said that these rankings acts as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement.

He added that the Ranking of Institutions at national level instil a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure a higher rank in the international ranking.



Here are the top institutions in the country in different categories:

Overall

Name of Institute Rank No. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 8 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 9 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 10

University

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 4 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 5 University of Hyderabad, 6 Calcutta University, Kolkata 7 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal 8 Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 9 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 10

Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 9 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 10

Management

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 3 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 6 Indian Institute of Management Indore 7 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9 Management Development Institute, Gurugram 10

Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi 1 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi 2 Hindu College, Delhi 3 St. Stephen`s College, Delhi 4 Presidency College, Chennai 5 Loyola College, Chennai 6 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata 7 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 8 Hans Raj College, Delhi 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 10

Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 1 Panjab University, Chandigarh 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali 3 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani 6 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi 7 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad 8 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 9 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore 10

Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College, Vellore 3

Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 1 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 2 National Institute of Technology Calicut 3

Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru 1 National Law University, New Delhi 2 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 3

Dental

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 1 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi 2 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 3

The MHRD said in a statement that the ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters, i.e. Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters

A total number of 3771 unique institutions offered themselves for ranking under “Overall”, category-specific and / or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2020. In all, 5805 applications for ranking were made by these 3771 unique applicant institutions under various categories and domains, which include 294 Universities, 1071 Engineering Institutions, 630 Management Institutions, 334 Pharmacy Institutions, 97 Law Institutions, 118 Medical Institutions, 48 Architecture Institutions and 1659 General Degree Colleges.

A noticeable increase in institutional participation in the rankings exercise this year indicating its recognition amongst institutions of higher education in India as a fair and transparent ranking exercise. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings have increased from 3127 in 2019 to 3771 in 2020 whereas total number of applications for ranking in various categories have increased from 4873 in 2019, to 5805 in 2020 i.e. total increase of 644 unique institutions and 932 total applicants, the ministry said.

As a matter of practice, 200 institutions are ranked in engineering discipline, 100 institutions are ranked in Overall, University and College categories, 75 each in Management and Pharmacy, 40 in Medical and 20 each in Architecture and Law and 30 institutions are ranked in Dental for the first time. Additional rankings in suitably bunched forms are also being provided. Data for ranked institutions were painstakingly verified, inconsistencies, contradictions and outliers were screened and identified, which requires a lot of diligence, patience and tactful handling of institutions, the Ministry of HRD said.