Nirbhaya's rapists to be hanged on March 20 at 6 AM

The four convicts who gang-raped and murdered the 23-year old paramedic 'Nirbhaya' in 2012 will be hanged on March 20 at 6 AM, Delhi's Patiala House Court announced on Thursday.

This the fourth death warrant that has been issued for the execution of the rapists.

The order comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts Pawan Gupta. With the rejection, all the legal remedies available to them have been exhausted.

The prosecution had filed a petition in the court on Wednesday seeking a fresh death warrant for the convicts Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Their execution stayed three times. The most recent date set for their hanging was March 3.