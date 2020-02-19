Nirbhaya's mother addresses the nation, appeals Indians to join her in fight for justice

The privilege to address the nation is usually reserved for the country's top leaders including the President and the Prime Minister. The tradition was, however, changed on Wednesday with a mother issuing a message to her countrymen in an 'address to the nation'.

As the hanging of four death row convicts of Nirbhaya case gets delayed, her mother made an emotional appeal to the country to support her in the fight against the system that has kept the justice away from her so far.

In a special segment on 'DNA' with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday, Nirbhaya's mother poured her heart out with a message to the nation.

If you wish to support the mother of Nirbhaya and wish to amplify her message, you can give a missed call on this number: 7834998998.

Here is the highlight of her message:

* Tomorrow, I will plead before the Supreme Court to ensure justice for Nirbhaya so that crime against women are discouraged

* If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice

* We should come together to ensure justice for Nirbhaya

* I have sleepless nights, but not undeterred to continue my struggle for justice

* Human Right activists are merely running their business, I don't want to listen to their advice

* Those who want me to pardon these convicts should think if they will tolerate if the same happens with one in their family

* In Hyderabad, people distributed sweets not for police but for the instant justice as they lost faith in the court

* We will have to fight for our rights not ask for it

* Those who tell me to forgive the convicts, I want to ask them, "Had this happened to your child, would you have forgiven the convicts?"

* If women have their rights in the country, the system should change to ensure our rights

* I want to say that they are convicts and they will be hanged sooner or later but the system wiill remain the same

* Things have changed, but I'm still pleading before the court with folded hands for justice of my daughter

* I want to assure you that even after the execution of these convicts I will continue to raise the issue. I died the day when I lost my daughter

* When the court verdict came for death punishment of convicts, they openly challenged me in the court

* This is not my fight alone but a fight about the daughters of India

* I want to ask you the date is decided but when will she get justice? The court talks about the rights of convicts in front of me but not about my suffering

The Patiala House Court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. According to the order, all four convicts are to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.

The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur. The Delhi High Court had earlier said that all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be hanged together and not separately.