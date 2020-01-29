Nirbhaya rapist Vinay files mercy petition with President

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh against the rejection of mercy petition by the President, another convict, Vinay Sharma, has filed a mercy petition with the President of India.

The four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma, and are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of Justice R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan pronounced dismissed Mukesh's petition, saying that alleged torture can't be a ground, adding that all documents were placed before the President and he had taken them into consideration.

Hoping to seek a stay on the death penalty, the lawyer representing Mukesh in the Nirbhaya rape case had claimed that medical records owing to "torture in jail" were not shown to the President.

The case dates back to 2012 when a 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others have been given death penalty.