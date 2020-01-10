Nirbhaya rape case: NGO writes to I&B Ministry seeking live telecast of rapists' execution

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), PARI has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking live telecast of the execution process of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case on January 22.

ANI reported that the said letter wanted "national media along with International media to deliver a live telecast of the execution process of Nirbhaya rape case convicts on 22nd January."

The above-mentioned letter comes after a Delhi court issued death warrants against all four convicts in the rape case on January 7. According to the order, the rapists will be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM.

The court added that the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. After the court fixed the date of execution of the Nirbhaya case convicts, the lawyer representing the convicts, AP Singh, said that a curative petition will be filed at the Supreme Court.

Vinay Kumar Sharma has already filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court.

The Tihar jail authorities have already written to UP prison officials to provide them with a hangman for the purpose of the execution.

The accused in the case - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder.

In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in jail. All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder, and while the juvenile was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging.

Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.