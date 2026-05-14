Nirbhaya Horror In Delhi Again: Driver, conductor gang-rape woman inside bus, details here

A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area.

A horrifying case of sexual assault unfolded in Delhi on Monday night when a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus. Delhi Police confirmed that the two accused in the case, the bus driver and conductor, have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

The survivor, a resident of a slum cluster in Pitampura, works at a factory in Mangolpuri. Police said that the vehicle used in the alleged crime has been seized for further examination, and investigators are probing all possible leads.

What Happened on the Night of May 11

According to the complaint, the woman was returning home from work on the night of May 11 when the incident occurred. As she waited at a bus stop in Saraswati Vihar, a sleeper bus pulled up. The survivor reportedly approached a man standing at the door to ask for the time, after which she was allegedly forced inside the vehicle.

Police stated that the bus was then driven towards Nangloi, where the sexual assault allegedly took place. The case has shocked local communities and raised concerns over women’s safety in public spaces.

Victim’s Background and Police Action

Officials said the survivor is married and has three children. Following the incident, she underwent a medical examination. An FIR was registered immediately after, leading to the arrest of the driver and conductor.

Delhi Police emphasised that the probe is ongoing and all avenues, including forensic and digital evidence, are being explored to ensure a thorough investigation.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

The authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, highlighting the importance of timely intervention in preventing such crimes. Police have also assured that the victim is being provided with the necessary support and counselling during the investigation.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over safety on public transportation in Delhi, particularly for women travelling alone at night. Community leaders and activists have called for stricter monitoring and enhanced security measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Investigation Continues

Delhi Police continue to investigate the case in detail, examining the circumstances leading to the crime and the possible involvement of any other individuals. Officials reiterated their commitment to delivering justice swiftly while ensuring the safety and support of the survivor.

The case remains under active investigation, with authorities closely following all leads to ensure accountability.