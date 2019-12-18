Nirbhaya gangrape convict moves Delhi HC claiming he was juvenile in 2012

Headlines

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Nirbhaya gangrape convict moves Delhi HC claiming he was juvenile in 2012

Now, a Nirbhaya gangrape case convict has moved Delhi HC claiming he was juvenile in 2012.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 12:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One of the Nirbhaya convicts on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence on December 16, 2012. 

In his petition before the High Court, Pawan Kumar Gupta claimed that his ossification test was not done at that point and the court should give him the benefit of that.

Gupta said the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

The death row convict has said that the age verification report filed by the investigating officers could not be relied upon and he should be treated as a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act. 

Pawan has urged the court to order an ossification test in order to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility.

This came on the day the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by another accused Akshay Singh Thakur. A three-member bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna rejected the convicts' plea. 

Shortly after his petition was rejected, a Delhi court also deferred the hearing on a plea for expedited execution.

The court refused to expedite the execution of four 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and adjourned the hearing to January 7 next year. Asha Devi, the mother of 23-year-old physiotherapy student, broke down in the court as she asked the judge about the family's rights. 

Hearing on the petition by Nirbhaya's parents pleading to expedite the execution of four convicts in the brutal gangrape, Delhi's Patiala House court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to serve a seven days notice to convicts so all legal remedies available to them can be availed. 

Soon after, Tihar jail administration issued notices to convicts, saying they have 7 days to file mercy petition, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said. 

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped on December 16 in 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. Out of the six convicts one committed suicide in prison and another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Great Wall of China damaged ‘beyond repair’ by two trying to build a shortcut

South Africa unveil squad for World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma named skipper

'India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan?': Najam Sethi slams BCCI, ACC for not changing Asia Cup 2023 venue

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 6,999 in the Flipkart sale after 52,000 off, check details

Congress holds parliamentary strategy group meet ahead of special session

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE