Nirbhaya gangrape convict moves Delhi HC claiming he was juvenile in 2012

Now, a Nirbhaya gangrape case convict has moved Delhi HC claiming he was juvenile in 2012.

One of the Nirbhaya convicts on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence on December 16, 2012.

In his petition before the High Court, Pawan Kumar Gupta claimed that his ossification test was not done at that point and the court should give him the benefit of that.

Gupta said the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

The death row convict has said that the age verification report filed by the investigating officers could not be relied upon and he should be treated as a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Pawan has urged the court to order an ossification test in order to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility.

This came on the day the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by another accused Akshay Singh Thakur. A three-member bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna rejected the convicts' plea.

Shortly after his petition was rejected, a Delhi court also deferred the hearing on a plea for expedited execution.

The court refused to expedite the execution of four 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and adjourned the hearing to January 7 next year. Asha Devi, the mother of 23-year-old physiotherapy student, broke down in the court as she asked the judge about the family's rights.

Hearing on the petition by Nirbhaya's parents pleading to expedite the execution of four convicts in the brutal gangrape, Delhi's Patiala House court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to serve a seven days notice to convicts so all legal remedies available to them can be availed.

Soon after, Tihar jail administration issued notices to convicts, saying they have 7 days to file mercy petition, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped on December 16 in 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. Out of the six convicts one committed suicide in prison and another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.