Nirbhaya case: Two convicts seek stay on hanging, court asks Tihar to respond by Monday

Two death row convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Saturday moved a Delhi court seeking stay on their execution scheduled for March 3.

Akshay Singh and Pawan Kumar Gupta have moved the court to stay the execution of the death warrant issued earlier this month.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities, directing the officials to file their response by March 2.

The plea in the local court was filed after Singh filed a fresh mercy petition before the President of India. His first mercy petition was dismissed by the President.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for Akshay, told the court the earlier mercy petition did not have complete facts.

Gupta has told the court that his curative petition is pending before the Supreme Court. In his petition, Gupta said he also has an option to file a mercy petition.

A trial court had on February 17 issued the death warrants for the four convicts --Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) -- to be hanged on March 3.

Earlier, the first date of execution - January 22 - was postponed to February 1.

The 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others were sentenced to death.