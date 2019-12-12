Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks services of hangman from Meerut amid rumours of hanging convicts, say sources

After all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case are in Tihar Jail following the shifting of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts, from Mandoli jail on December 8, sources stated that the Tihar Jail authorities have contacted Meerut jail in Uttar Pradesh to acquire the services of a hangman.

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh authorities stated that they received a letter regarding the same soon after Pawan Gupta was shifted from Mandoli jail.

In the letter, the Tihar jail authorities stated that some convicts facing death penalty have exhausted their constitutional and legal remedies.

The Tihar jail authorities reportedly also contacted Buxar jail in Bihar, ordering 10 new ropes to commence preparations for the hanging.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar Singh has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on the death sentence given to him by the apex court.

Earlier, Vinay Sharma, one of the accused in the rape case, had moved a plea before President Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate withdrawal of the mercy petition sent by the Union Home Ministry to the President.

The Home Ministry has recommended the President to reject the mercy petition filed by convict Vinay Sharma. The recommendation to reject the petition was sent to the Home Ministry by the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

Sharma claimed that he sought the withdrawal since the aforementioned petition has neither his signature nor was it ever authorised by him.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

Out of the six convicts, one of the convicts in the case was a juvenile who was sent to a rehabilitation centre for three years, and another convict, Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar jail.