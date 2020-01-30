Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Akshay Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

The four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them earlier this month. This was the second death warrant after the Mukesh filed a mercy petition to the President and several pleas in various courts.

Another convict has filed a mercy petition to the President.

This came as one convict's petition against the rejection of his mercy plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The curative petition was filed on the same day as a three-judge bench of the top court dismissed Mukesh's petition, saying that all documents were placed before President Ram Nath Kovind and he had taken them into consideration before rejecting the mercy plea.

On the same day, Vinay filed mercy petition at the Rashtrapati Bhavan through his lawyer AP Singh.

Earlier on January 14, the apex court had dismissed the curative petition of Vinay.

The process is likely to delay their hanging as their execution cannot go forward until they have exhausted all their legal options including the mercy plea.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gangraped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012 before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - are set to be hanged on February 1.