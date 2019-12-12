Nirbhaya case: Ready to hang convicts, says hangman Pawan

Amid rumours of likely-hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the hangman requested by Tihar Jail form Meerut jail in Uttar Pradesh, Pawan has said that he is ready to hang the four convicts as they have committed a heinous crime.

Earlier today, reports have surfaced that the Tihar Jail authorities have contacted Meerut jail in Uttar Pradesh to acquire the services of a hangman. According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh authorities stated that they received a letter regarding the same soon after Pawan Gupta, one of the accused in the case, was shifted from Mandoli jail.

In the letter, the Tihar jail authorities stated that some convicts facing death penalty have exhausted their constitutional and legal remedies.

The Tihar jail authorities reportedly also contacted Buxar jail in Bihar, ordering 10 new ropes to commence preparations for the hanging.

On Tuesday, one of the accused, Akshay Kumar Singh filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on the death sentence given to him by the apex court.

Earlier, Vinay Sharma, another accused, had moved a plea before President Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate withdrawal of the mercy petition sent by the Union Home Ministry to the President.

The Home Ministry has recommended the President to reject the mercy petition filed by convict Vinay Sharma. The recommendation to reject the petition was sent to the Home Ministry by the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

Sharma claimed that he sought the withdrawal since the aforementioned petition has neither his signature nor was it ever authorised by him.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

Out of the six convicts, one of the convicts in the case was a juvenile who was sent to a rehabilitation centre for three years, and another convict, Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar jail.