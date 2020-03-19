Nirbhaya case: Four death row convicts to be hanged on Friday as Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) are set to be executed on March 20 at 5.30 am.

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four Nirbhaya death row convicts who sought a stay on their execution scheduled for March 20.

Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma had moved the Patiala House Court on Wednesday, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.

This came shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea of the fourth convict Mukesh Singh, challenging the Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime on December 16, 2012.

Their execution is scheduled to take place at 5.30 am on Friday and Tihar Jail authorities have completed the preparation for the same, including dummy execution.

Expressing satisfaction with the order, Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Kushwaha said, "I am sure that all four convicts will be hanged at 5.30 am tomorrow."

Convicts' counsel AP Singh, however, expressed disappointment and said they should be sent to Pakistan border to serve the country.

"Send them to Indo-Pak border, send them to Doklam, but don't hang them. They are ready to serve the country. I can file an affidavit in this regard," he said.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was informed by the public prosecutor that second mercy pleas of two convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta, were not entertained and were rejected on the ground that the first one was entertained and considered on merit.

The prosecutor told the court that advocate AP Singh who was representing the convicts was giving false information regarding the second mercy plea of Pawan Gupta.

The court was told that all the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies.

Singh also said sought to delay the execution on the grounds that convict Akshay's wife has filed for a divorce in a city court in Bihar which was pending. On this, the special public prosecutor said any other petition does not fall under the purview of legal remedy in the present case.

A trial court in Delhi had on March 5 issued fresh death warrants for Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), ordering their execution on March 20 at 5.30 am.

The 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others were sentenced to death.