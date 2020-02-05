Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court to deliver verdict on execution of four convicts

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will deliver its judgement on the plea filed by the Centre challenging a trial court's order staying the death warrants issued against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

The judgement is likely to be delivered at around 2:30 pm today, finalising its decision on whether all the guilty will be hanged together or those whose mercy petitions have been rejected can be hanged earlier. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is expected to deliver the verdict.

The counsel for Nirbhaya's parents on February 4, in an urgent mentioning, sought an early disposal of the matter, to which Justice Kait responded by saying that court understands the matter's urgency and will deliver its verdict in the earliest.

The Centre had filed a plea challenging the January 31 order of Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, Dharmendra Rana.

The Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders the hanging of three Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case death row convicts, that was scheduled for February 1. While staying the execution, the Delhi court observed, "The Courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate any convict, including death row convict, in pursuit of his legal remedies, by turning Nelson's eye towards him."

The three convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma - had moved the court seeking a stay on their hanging. The fourth convict Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all his legal remedies.

The four convicts were scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them earlier in January. This was the second death warrant issued after Mukesh filed a mercy petition to the President and several pleas in various courts.

Earlier, on January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

