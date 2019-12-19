Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC dismisses plea filed by convict claiming he was juvenile in 2012

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, who had moved the court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in 2012 and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

After adjourning the hearing in the plea filed by Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Kumar to January 24 on Thursday, the Delhi High Court today recalled its previous order and said that the matter would be heard today itself after Nirbhaya's parents raised an objection to the adjournment order.

Before being recalled again, the matter was adjourned by the court today after the advocate representing Pawan Kumar Gupta sought time to file fresh documents.

In his petition before the High Court, Pawan Kumar Gupta claimed that his ossification test was not done at that point and the court should give him the benefit of that.

Gupta said the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

The death row convict has said that the age verification report filed by the investigating officers could not be relied upon and he should be treated as a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Pawan has urged the court to order an ossification test in order to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility.

This came on the day the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by another accused Akshay Singh Thakur. A three-member bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna rejected the convicts' plea.

Shortly after his petition was rejected, a Delhi court also deferred the hearing on a plea for expedited execution.

The court refused to expedite the execution of four 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and adjourned the hearing to January 7 next year. Asha Devi, the mother of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, broke down in the court as she asked the judge about the family's rights.

Hearing on the petition by Nirbhaya's parents pleading to expedite the execution of four convicts in the brutal gangrape, Delhi's Patiala House court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to serve a seven days notice to convicts so all legal remedies available to them can be availed.

Soon after, Tihar jail administration issued notices to convicts, saying they have 7 days to file mercy petition, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped on December 16 in 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. Out of the six convicts one committed suicide in prison and another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.