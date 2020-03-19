Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by 3 death row convicts seeking stay on execution

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by 3 death row convicts seeking stay on execution

The three convicts -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order that declined to stay their execution scheduled for 5:30 am on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 11:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi High Court on Thursday evening dismissed a plea by three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking a stay on their hanging.  

The high court opened late in the evening to hear a plea by the convicts, just hours before their scheduled execution. 

The three convicts -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order that declined to stay their execution scheduled for 5:30 am on Friday. 

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on Friday morning at 5.30 am.

A Division Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula heard the plea of the three convicts who sought a stay on the execution on the ground of pendency of various legal applications in different courts.

In harsh remarks against their counsel AP Singh, the court said "There is no annexure, no affidavits, no memo of parties. There is nothing in this matter. Do you have permission to file this plea?"

On this, Singh replied that no photocopy machine was working due to coronavirus.

"Law favours those who take timely action. For two and a half years till March 4, 2020, what have you been doing? You are blaming us? It is already 10.45 pm, execution is at 5.30 am. Give us a substantive point," the bench told the lawyer. 

"We're close to the time when your client will meet God. Don't waste time. We'll not be able to help you in the eleventh hour if you cannot raise an important point. You have only 4-5 hours. If you have a point then come to it," the court observed, 

The plea before the high court was filed after the trial court dismissed the plea of seeking to stay the death warrants.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

A trial court in Delhi had on March 5 issued fresh death warrants for Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), ordering their execution on March 20 at 5.30 am.

The 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.     

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others were sentenced to death.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch, date, time, predicted XI - All you need to know

Viral video: Epic river showdown - giant hippo's ruthless attack on lions stuns internet

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE