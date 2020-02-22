Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses convict Vinay Sharma's petition seeking psychiatric treatment

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the petition of one of the Nirbhaya rape-murder convicts, Vinay Sharma, seeking high-level medical treatment as well as psychiatric treatment after he hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell earlier this week.

During the hearing on the matter, the Patiala House Court observed, "General anxiety and depression in case of a death row convict is obvious. In the case at hand, evidently, adequate medical treatment and psychological help have been provided to the condemned convict."

According to a Supreme Court directive issued in 2014, a death row convict has to be physically and mentally fit to be executed.

Speaking to the media, the mother of Nirbhaya said, "It was a tactic to delay the execution. The convicts are misleading courts. They have exhausted almost all legal remedies and I believe that they will be hanged on March 3."

“I think advocate AP Singh needs some rest because he is mentally sick. He is getting warnings from Supreme Court, High Court and various other courts,” she added.

Vinay Sharma had received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment after he banged his head on the wall on February 16. Following the incident, he moved the Delhi court seeking direction to Tihar Jail authorities to provide him high-level medical treatment.

In a plea through his lawyer AP Singh, Vinay Sharma had claimed that he sustained a grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness and schizophrenia. He had requested the court to direct jail authorities to provide him with high-level medical treatment and refer him to the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) hospital in Shahdara.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed the plea of Vinay Sharma challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. He had moved the apex court alleging that the rejection of the mercy plea was done in a "mala fide" manner.

He has now exhausted all legal remedies available to him.

The Patiala House Court had on Monday issued fresh death warrants for all four individuals convicted in the case. Vinay and three other convicts are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were sentenced to death.