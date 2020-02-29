Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Thakur files another mercy petition

One of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, Akshay Thakur has moved another mercy petition claiming that his earlier petition to the President that was dismissed did not have "all the facts."

On February 5, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected Akshay Thakur's mercy petition who had been sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court last Saturday dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya convict, Vinay Sharma, seeking high-level medical treatment as well as a psychiatric treatment after he hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell.

During the hearing on the matter, the Patiala House Court observed, "General anxiety and depression in case of a death row convict is obvious. In the case at hand, evidently, adequate medical treatment and psychological help have been provided to the condemned convict."

According to a Supreme Court directive issued in 2014, a death row convict has to be physically and mentally fit to be executed.

The Patiala House Court had on Monday issued fresh death warrants for all four individuals convicted in the case. Vinay and three other convicts are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were sentenced to death.