Nirbhaya case: Akshay, Vinay to meet family for last time; Tihar jail sends for hangman

Tihar Jail authorities on Saturday said that they have written to the four individuals convicted in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in connection with the convicts meeting their family members for the last time.

The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur.

Akshay and Vinay have been asked when they would want to meet their kin. Mukesh and Pawan have already met their families for the last time before the February 1 death warrant, Tihar Jail authorities said.

In the meantime, the jail authorities also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Jail administration requesting to send the hangman two days before March 3, when the four convicts will be hanged. The official further shared, that Jail administration is monitoring Vinay more after he attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16. Vinay's behaviour has changed the most, the official added.

The Patiala House Court on February 17 issued fresh death warrants for all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (aka the Nirbhaya case). According to the order, all four convicts are to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.

This was the third time that death warrants were issued against them. The court observed that deferring the execution any further would be "sacrilegious" to the rights of the victim for expeditious justice.

Following the issuance of fresh death warrants today, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that the death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on March 3."

Asha Devi has been fighting a long and difficult legal battle for over seven years, determined to see the criminals hanged. To be precise, it took more than seven years for her to see the light of justice. Why the legal system in this country is so wound-up that it takes such an abnormally long time to close a case, even after the establishment of a fast-track court for the proceedings, remains up for investigation later.

The date of execution, first fixed for January 22 in Tihar jail, was postponed for 6 AM on February 1 by a January 17 court order. The trial court later, on January 31 stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts in the case, who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

The court said, "There cannot be any quarrel with the proposition that protection under Article 21 (no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law) of Constitution is available to the convicts till their last breath."

Vinay's lawyer told the court that the convict was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, adding he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

The incident generated tremendous public outroar and media coverage demanding justice for the victim.

The accused in the case - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder.

In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody of possible suicide, allegedly committing suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began.

All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder and while the juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.

The juvenile was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. He, when released, was 20 years old.