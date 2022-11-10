Nirav Modi loses UK Court appeal: What next for absconding diamond businessman?

Diamond businessman Nirav Modi (File photo)

Nirav Modi, who is an absconding diamond businessman from India, recently lost an appeal in the United Kingdom court and is expected to be extradited to India soon. Modi had fled India after reportedly cheating the banks of Rs 11,000 crores.

51-year-old Nirav Modi had appealed in the UK Court against being sent back to India for his crimes, where a trial will be conducted in the massive fraud case linked to Punjab National Bank, or PNB.

The diamond businessman from Gujarat lost the appeal in the London High Court after Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay allowed his extradition to India, where he will be tried for his alleged fraud of a whopping Rs 11,000 crore.

"...We are far from satisfied that Mr Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," the court said in the Nirav Modi case, as per PTI reports.

What happens next for Nirav Modi?

With the new order by the UK court, Nirav Modi has been brought one step closer to being extradited to India and being tried in court for his crimes. To stop his extradition, Modi can appeal to the UK Supreme Court against the London High Court order.

Modi will have to approach the Supreme Court within 14 days of the High Court order provided that the latter agrees that his case involves a point of law of general public importance. He also has the option of approaching the European Court of Human Rights.

As of now, Nirav Modi is set to remain in a London jail, which is where he was placed after being arrested in 2019. If the extradition process to India goes through, he will land in the country and will be immediately placed in custody, after which he will be presented in front of a court for the trial.

Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi has also been accused of cheating the Indian government and PNB and has been wanted by the Indian agencies.

