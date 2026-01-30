FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand

Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design

Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend

What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal

Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar

How Pakistan Army suppresses dissent: Besides Imran Khan these people languish in jail

Who was V Srinivasan? Know about 'Udan Paree's husband?

Dhurandhar's Netflix release sees 9-minute runtime cut, fans react 'Konsa scene cut kiya?'

Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO

India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand

India’s Medical Tourism Boom: Musk Clinic leads global aesthetic demand

Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design

Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

The WHO has assessed India’s recent Nipah virus cases as low risk, saying there is no evidence of increased human-to-human spread. With cases limited to West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the agency has advised against travel or trade restrictions and urged continued monitoring.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the recent Nipah virus cases reported in India pose a low risk of wider transmission. The global health body stated that there is currently no need to impose travel or trade restrictions, even as some Asian countries have increased screening of incoming travellers.

India recently confirmed two cases of Nipah virus infection in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, prompting health authorities to closely monitor the situation.

No Evidence of Wider Spread, Says WHO

In a detailed update published on Friday, the WHO said there is no indication of increased human-to-human transmission linked to the reported cases. The agency noted that both infections remain confined to a single district and that neither patient had travelled while experiencing symptoms.

Based on its assessment, the WHO concluded that the risk of the virus spreading to other parts of India or beyond the country’s borders remains low. As a result, the organisation does not recommend restrictions on international travel or trade at this stage.

Understanding the Nipah Virus

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. According to the WHO, fruit bats are the natural carriers of the virus. Human infections can occur through the consumption of contaminated food or close contact with infected animals or people.

Although person-to-person transmission is possible, it is relatively uncommon and typically requires close and prolonged exposure. Despite this, Nipah is considered a serious illness due to its high fatality rate, which ranges from 40% to 75%.

Symptoms and Health Risks

Early symptoms of Nipah infection often resemble those of common viral illnesses, including fever, headache, and muscle pain. As the disease progresses, patients may develop neurological complications such as inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis.

Some individuals also experience severe respiratory distress. In advanced cases, seizures and loss of consciousness can occur, potentially leading to coma within a short period. While many patients who recover regain full health, some are left with long-term neurological effects.

Treatment and Vaccine Status

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for Nipah virus infection. Medical care focuses on managing symptoms and providing supportive treatment.

However, research is ongoing. Several experimental vaccines and therapeutic options are under development, including one candidate being worked on by researchers at Oxford University, who previously contributed to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as precautionary measures remain in place.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO
India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand
India’s Medical Tourism Boom: Musk Clinic leads global aesthetic demand
Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design
Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design
Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend
Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend
What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal
What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement