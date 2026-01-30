Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

The WHO has assessed India’s recent Nipah virus cases as low risk, saying there is no evidence of increased human-to-human spread. With cases limited to West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the agency has advised against travel or trade restrictions and urged continued monitoring.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the recent Nipah virus cases reported in India pose a low risk of wider transmission. The global health body stated that there is currently no need to impose travel or trade restrictions, even as some Asian countries have increased screening of incoming travellers.

India recently confirmed two cases of Nipah virus infection in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, prompting health authorities to closely monitor the situation.

No Evidence of Wider Spread, Says WHO

In a detailed update published on Friday, the WHO said there is no indication of increased human-to-human transmission linked to the reported cases. The agency noted that both infections remain confined to a single district and that neither patient had travelled while experiencing symptoms.

Based on its assessment, the WHO concluded that the risk of the virus spreading to other parts of India or beyond the country’s borders remains low. As a result, the organisation does not recommend restrictions on international travel or trade at this stage.

Understanding the Nipah Virus

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. According to the WHO, fruit bats are the natural carriers of the virus. Human infections can occur through the consumption of contaminated food or close contact with infected animals or people.

Although person-to-person transmission is possible, it is relatively uncommon and typically requires close and prolonged exposure. Despite this, Nipah is considered a serious illness due to its high fatality rate, which ranges from 40% to 75%.

Symptoms and Health Risks

Early symptoms of Nipah infection often resemble those of common viral illnesses, including fever, headache, and muscle pain. As the disease progresses, patients may develop neurological complications such as inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis.

Some individuals also experience severe respiratory distress. In advanced cases, seizures and loss of consciousness can occur, potentially leading to coma within a short period. While many patients who recover regain full health, some are left with long-term neurological effects.

Treatment and Vaccine Status

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for Nipah virus infection. Medical care focuses on managing symptoms and providing supportive treatment.

However, research is ongoing. Several experimental vaccines and therapeutic options are under development, including one candidate being worked on by researchers at Oxford University, who previously contributed to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as precautionary measures remain in place.