Nipah Virus: AIIMS doctor says highly infectious disease has 'severe' outcomes, how does it spread and is it deadly

Amid the Nipah virus disease scare, the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday clarified two confirmed cases of the deadly disease from West Bengal. Citing the reports of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two cases have been reported from West Bengal from December last year. No new confirmed cases of the Nipah virus have been reported after that.

After receiving the information, the Union Ministry has started prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols by closely coordinating with the Government of West Bengal. As part of its measures to contain the deadly contagious disease in time, the union government has enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies. No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far.

According to the health ministry, officials have been constantly monitoring the situation and taking all necessary public health measures.

The ministry has also appealed the public and the media to believe only on verified information released by official sources and abstain from spreading unverified or speculative reports. A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease.

Nipah alert in other countries

Many countries in Asia have sounded high alarm over the spread of Nipah virus after it was detected in India. Amid this, countries have immediately speeded up surveillance and screening at international airports and on border crossings.

Taiwan

Health authorities in Taiwan have listed Nipah virus under "Category 5 disease". It is the country's highest level category for newly emerged viruses. The island country classifies diseases under Category 5 in case they are emerging or rare infections posing major public health risks, that require immediate reporting and special control measures.

Thailand

January 25, Thailand started screening fliers from West Bengal at its major international airports in Bangkok and Phuket. Passengers aboard flights from West Bengal have been asked to present health documents, according to the BBC.

Nepal

India's eastern neighbour has raised its stepped up alert level and tightened health checks at Tribhuvan International Airport in the capital, Kathmandu, and major land border crossings with India.

What is Nipah Virus and how does it spread?

Nipah virus, a kind of zoonotic disease or virus, reportedly has a high death rate and spreads from animals to humans. According to the WHO, fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are identified as its natural carrier. Other major ways of transmission include infected pigs, contaminated food, or close human-to-human contact.

It spreads fast if people come in close contact with an infected person's body fluids, or direct contact with infected animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are the symptoms of Nipah Virus?

The most common symptoms are:

-Fever

-Headache

-Muscle pain

-Vomiting

-Sore Throat

How deadly is Nipah Virus?

AIIMS Bilaspur president Professor Dr Narendra Kumar Arora on Monday highlighted the serious public health risks posed by the Nipah virus, describing it as a highly infectious and fatal zoonotic disease. While talking to ANI, he highlighted the severity and important details about the infection.

He emphasized on the absence of a vaccine and the need for strict preventive measures. He said, "These sporadic outbreaks have occurred in both Kerala and West Bengal. Even Bangladesh is endemic for the Nipah virus." He said that the present outbreak in West Bengal was initially detected among health workers. "The current outbreak was first reported among five health workers in West Bengal after a person died of an unknown disease, and later on, these five health professionals were involved. An ongoing investigation is now underway into another 100 to 200 people who have been exposed," he said.

He warned that Nipah virus infections often lead to severe outcomes."Nipah virus is highly infectious and fatal. Patients either develop symptoms of encephalitis or severe respiratory disease. The mortality rate ranges between 40 and 75 per cent, which is very high," he added. Highlighting treatment challenges, the AIIMS Bilaspur president said there is currently no vaccine available for the virus.