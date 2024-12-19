The Jharkhand government had prepared a panel of eligible senior JAS officers from various departments.

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many as the prestigious job provides many opportunities to do the welfare of society. To become an IAS, one has to crack UPSC civil services exam. However, around nine Jharkhand Administrative Service (JAS) officers are likely to become Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) without appearing for the UPSC CSE. This is because they are being promoted to IAS cadre from their state cadre (State Civil Service), Live Hindustan reported.

All the vacancies pertain to 2023. The Jharkhand government had prepared a panel of eligible senior JAS officers from various departments and recommended 27 names to the UPSC. Recently, a meeting was held in New Delhi with officials from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which was attended by Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Personnel Secretary Praveen Toppo.

Officials stated that the UPSC board meeting discussed and approved the promotion of these JAS officers to IAS. After verifying all the necessary details, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Personnel, Government of India.

Besides, six officers from other state services, such as the Health Department, and Planning and Development Department, are also in line for promotion to the IAS. The Personnel Department has already sent a list of 21 names to the Government of India and the UPSC.