Nine dead, 4 injured after car collides with truck in UP's Agra

In a tragic development, at least nine people were killed and three critically injured when an SUV car rammed into a container on Thursday morning in the Etmadpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

Eight people died on the spot, while the ninth succumbed to injuries during treatment at the SN Medical College emergency ward, informed the police.

"Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland and the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand," news agency ANI quoted SP City Botre Rohan Pramod as saying.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on, police said.

Morning walkers from the residential colonies around were the first to reach the accident site on the main highway. They called the ambulance and shifted the four injured to the hospital. The police later extricated the bodies from the extensively damaged Scorpio.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place around 5.15 a.m. when the ill-fated vehicle rammed into a container from the opposite side, across the divider, near the Mandi Samiti complex.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and instructed the senior officers to reach out on the spot and help in every possible way.

