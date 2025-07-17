Nimisha Priya case: Victim's family refuses to pardon her, will Kerala nurse be executed? Islamic Laws say...

In a major blow to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, her victim's family has denied to pardon her, it also refused to accept the blood money. The family of Talal Abdo Mahdi, the deceased Yemeni national, is adamant on punishment by God's Law, meaning retribution.

In a major blow to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, her victim's family has rejected to pardon her, it also refused to accept the blood money. The family of Talal Abdo Mahdi, the deceased Yemeni national, is adamant on punishment by God's Law, meaning retribution. It other words, the victim's family has said that it wants Nimisha Priya be punished according to the tradition of 'qisas'. In a nut shell, the victim's family wants the Kerala nurse to be executed.

The Kerala nurse is languishing in a jail in Yemen, where she has been awarded a death sentence. She was scheduled to be executed on July 16. However, All India Jamiyyathul Ulama General Secretary and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar contacted hisclose friend and Yemeni Sufi scholar Sheikh Habib Omar bin Hafiz. The two Islamic scholars talked to the Yemeni authorities, who postponed the execution.

Victim's family calls delay 'unfortunate'

In a social media post, victim Talal’s brother Abdul Fatah Mahdi indicated the family’s resolute stance on 'qisas' or retribution as per the Islamic law. He also denied to accept the blood money and pardon Nimisha Priya. The family called for the execution of an Indian nurse convicted of his murder to go ahead. Taking to a social media platform, Abdel Fattah Mahdi, called the stay on the execution an “unfortunate surprise”. He also said it was “only a matter of time” before a new date was set. Mahdi also talked about the family's anguish and said they would not change their stance despite the pressure they had endured over the past eight years.

Mahdi: Blood can not be bought

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Abdel Fattah Mahdi wrote, "Blood cannot be bought, justice will not be forgotten and retribution will come, no matter how long the road. It is only a matter of time." He also denied his younger brother had seized the nurse’s passport or exploited her. He slammed the Indian media for portraying her as “the victim in an attempt to justify a crime”.

Indian social worker Samuel Jerome Baskaran, who has been spearheading the campaign to save Nimisha Priya, was not hopeful about the length of the postponement. He told The Nation, "I feel all bridges have been burnt and the work we have done has vanished into thin air."