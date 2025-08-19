Nimisha Priya case: Did govt launch donation campaign to save Indian nurse in Yemen? MEA says...

Nimisha Priya, who is from Palakkad district of Kerala, trained as a nurse and moved to Yemen in 2008. She has been on death row since 2020 for allegedly killing a Yemeni national. Read on to know more on this.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has flagged posts circulating on social media asking for donations to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been on death row in Yemen. An X account of the ministry dismissed the claims, saying there was no government-authorised donation campaign for the 38-year-old nurse. "We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case," the MEA said in an X post. "This is a fake claim," it added.

What did X posts claim about Nimisha Priya case?

The post flagged by the MEA was made from a verified X account of evangelist KA Paul. His post read: "Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designate. We need 8.3 crore rupees." The post also carried bank details of a purported government account. KA Paul has been part of unofficial efforts to stop the execution of Nimisha, who is currently lodged in a jail in Yemeni capital Sanaa. In July, he had made a video appeal to the Houthi administration, which also featured Nimisha's husband Thomas and their 13-year-old daughter Mishel.

We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim.https://t.co/stxeFevl64 pic.twitter.com/4gQGIO4gvP — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) August 19, 2025

Who is Nimisha Priya and why is she on death row?

Nimisha, who is from Palakkad district of Kerala, trained as a nurse and moved to Yemen in 2008. After working at several hospitals, Nimisha opened her clinic in partnership with Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2014, as rules there mandate partnering with a local for starting a business. But Nimisha had a fallout with Mahdi, after which she filed a complaint against him. Mahdi, who was arrested but eventually released from jail, continued to threaten her. Nimisha's family says that she had injected Mahdi with sedatives so as to recover her confiscated passport. However, an overdose of the sedatives led to his death. She was arrested while attempting to flee the country and was convicted of murder in 2018.

What does Indian government say on Nimisha's case?

The Indian government, in the past, said it was closely monitoring the case and providing all possible assistance. It, however, warned that there were challenges due to a limited diplomatic presence in Yemen. "We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said during a weekly press briefing.

